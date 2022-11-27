Local library events and meetings

Wrap Your Gifts: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library

Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 in wrapping gifts. Bring in the gifts and wrap them in the library to avoid sneaking around or locking doors. Wrapping paper and tape will be provided while supplies last.

Lego Landing and More: J.R. Clarke Public Library

Join the J.R. Clarke Public Library from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 for Lego Landing and More for children in grades 1 through 4. The event allows for Lego building and designs.

Page Turners Book Club: Tipp City Public Library

The Tipp City Public Library will be hosting their Page Turners Book Club from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. They will be discussing “We Are The Brennans” by Tracey Lange. Copies are available by request.

Pop-Up Book Sale: Troy-Miami County Public Library

The Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library will be holding a Pop-Up Book Sale from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The sale has a combination of library materials and donation. The sale is located in the multi-purpose room. All items are by donation.

TEEN Advisory Board: Piqua Public Library

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, patrons of the library between the ages of 14 and 18 are invited to join the library’s Teen Advisory Board. The board meets in the Founder’s Room to discuss the programming that the teens would want.

Holiday Open House: Milton-Union Public Library

The Milton-Union Public Library will be hosting their Holiday Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be crafts, snacks, live music, and a visit with Santa. Everyone is invited to the event.