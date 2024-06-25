Local Main Street organizations promote downtowns

Emily Laughman of Scribbled Praises works on a painting during the May 2024 Mainstreet Piqua Downtown Taste of the Arts event. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Greg Hall and his llama Reepicheep entertain visitors at the Eclipse on the Square block party, on April 8, 2024, in downtown Troy, which was organized by Troy Main Street. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Elves Buddy and Jovie hosts a magical holiday celebration filled with treats, storytelling, and festive sing-alongs in downtown Tipp City, as part of the annual community tree lighting ceremony in November 2023. Courtesy photo | Downtown Tipp City Partnership

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Local mainstreet organizations have activities underway and planned throughout the year in Miami County, with something for everyone.

Mainstreet Piqua is one of the organizations getting ready to celebrate summer. Mainstreet Piqua is dedicated to developing economic development in downtown Piqua for residents and visitors.

Among the many activities and events sponsored by Mainstreet Piqua are the Taste of the Arts held in May which features local food and a backdrop of live music while enjoying storefront demonstrations.

The Piqua Farmers Market is held every Thursday, beginning May 23 through Sept. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. and offers the opportunity for local residents and visitors to enjoy locally grown vegetables, baked goods and crafts in a hometown setting.

Third Thursday is held from June 20 through Aug. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. and features fun family activities with live music, food and fun.

Rock Piqua! and Rockin’ Roll Car Show is set for Saturday, June 22, from noon until 10 p.m. and features a car show, live music and food and a time to celebrate all things Piqua.

Down The River, Down A Beer will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and the eighth annual event will feature 100 craft beers, river activities and a silent auction. Tickets will be on sale in early summer. Visit www.mainstreetpiqua.com for details.

The Rockin’ River Drop is set for Saturday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. when thousands of numbered ducks will take a trip down the Miami River and one of the ducks will make someone a lucky ducky winner of $1,000. The ducks can be purchased at Mainstreet Piqua at 326 N. Main St. or go to www.mainstreetpiqua.com. The ducks are $5 each or 6 for $25.

On Friday, Sept. 27, from 3 to 7 p.m., local residents can purchase a $20 ticket and spend time visiting over 20 downtown businesses where they can enjoy a chocolate during the annual Chocolate Walk. Tickets will be on sale the day after Labor Day and can be purchased at Mainstreet Piqua.

The fun continues with Harvest Days on Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon to 6 p.m. in downtown Piqua featuring lots of fall activities.

The Downtown Piqua Horse Show, a popular event with all ages, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. It will include beautiful horse drawn carriages, riders, holiday lights, decorated street lights and lots of fun on Main Street in downtown Piqua.

Small Business Saturday is held on Saturday, Nov. 30, and helps to promote local businesses.

Christmas on the Green will be held on Dec. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. and will create a special atmosphere with horse drawn carriage rides, children’s activities and entertainment in addition to the chance to visit local businesses.

The Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. with lots of people filling the streets to celebrate the Christmas season and welcome Santa to Piqua. After the parade, children can share their wishes with Santa in the Fort Piqua Plaza lobby.

The Holly Jolly 5K/10K Run makes use of the Piqua PATH. Registrations for this event are available at www.mainstreetpiqua.com or sign up online at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Individuals can sign up the day of the event as well. Registration is held in the lobby of the Municipal Government Complex, 201 W. Water St.

Mainstreet Piqua offers resources for local businesses and has suggestions on where to eat and shop while in Piqua. Mainstreet Piqua is located at 326 N. Main St. in Piqua and their number is 937-773-9355.

Troy Main Street is a non-profit organization that focuses on the economic development of downtown Troy. They work to create great events in downtown Troy and make it a place people want to visit often.

Among Troy Main Street events are the Courthouse Plaza Concerts, beginning on Friday, June 7, on the Miami County Courthouse Plaza and those continue through Friday, Sept. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. They feature various artists and allow for a daytime break to enjoy talented musicians.

Fridays on Prouty Concerts, held in partnership with the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, will be held on Friday, June 28, and Friday, Aug. 2, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Those wanting to attend are asked to bring a lawn chair, family and friends and settle back for a great way to start the weekend. The concerts are free and open to the public.

The Plein Air Artist Event will be held on Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During that day, the Plein Air (Out of Doors) artists will go to different locations around Troy and will create art based on the various places and things in the downtown Troy area. Later that day, those in attendance can purchase the artwork to take home.

The Donut Jam, a popular Troy event, will take place on Friday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 10:30 p.m. in downtown Troy. It is held in conjunction with the Tour De Donut Bicycle Race. It offers the opportunity to listen to live music and participate in family friendly events.

Tour De Donut is held on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is called the “sweetest ride in Ohio.” The event is open to the public and includes family friendly events.

A Chocolate Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Troy public square. It is the eighth annual walk and purchasing a ticket will allow participants to get their chocolate and enjoy other chocolate themed items.

The Enchanted Second Saturday: Murder Mystery will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. which will allow participants to bring out their inner sleuth.

Hometown Halloween will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon in downtown Troy through a partnership between Troy Mainstreet and the Troy Noon Optimist Club. There will be a costume contest and trick or treating at local businesses.

The Grand Illumination, set for Friday, Nov. 29, from 5 to 8:30 p.m., will welcome the Christmas season to Troy at the annual Christmas tree lighting. Santa Claus will drop by for a visit and there will be horse drawn carriage rides as well as more activities.

Shop Small Saturday is held on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon and offers an opportunity for shoppers to enjoy visiting local merchants to support them and find some special Christmas gifts for friends and family.

Troy Main Street is located at 405 Public Square, Number 231, Troy, and can be contacted at 937-339-5455.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership is a local group of interested business owners, government officials and residents who are dedicated to preserving and promoting Tipp City.

Among their activities are the Jeep Cruise-In scheduled for Friday, June 7, from 5 to 9 p.m. which will bring up to 1,000 Jeeps and their owners to downtown Tipp City to show off their vehicles and compete for awards.

Vintage in the Village will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will give visitors an opportunity to enjoy vintage, antique and other craftsmanship throughout downtown Tipp City. Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks during the day.

Family Game Night is an opportunity to bring the family for a night of fun on Saturday, July 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is free and includes game booths and the chance to win some prizes. The highlight of the night will be the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s drawing for a Beaches family vacation giveaway. The tickets are $25 and can be purchased at any Downtown Tipp City Partnership event leading up to Family Game Night.

Among other activities planned are the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23, from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Tipp City.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership offices are located at 6 S. Third St., Tipp City; it can be reached at 937-667-0883.