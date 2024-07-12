Local students graduate from Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to the following students during the spring commencement of 2024.

Alexis Carroll of Sidney; Sydney Chapman of New Carlisle; Noelle Dexter of Troy; Dan Gerling of Troy; Olivia Hall of Sidney; Elizabeth Huddleson of Englewood; Jasmeen Kaur of Tipp City; Makenzie Knore of Bradford; Jacob Lewis of New Carlisle; Daniel Milby of Brookville; Collin Moore of Piqua; Abby Oberbeck of Troy; Ethan Potts of Sidney; Jack Quinlisk of Sidney; Katie Salyer of Tipp City; Erin Sexton of Tipp City; Haley Stanaford of Troy; Jenna Stockslager of Troy; Jackson Subler of Tipp City; Adam Trimbach of Tipp City; Olivia Willke of Troy; Grant Willoughby of Troy; Zachary Wright of Troy; and Jackson Yeager of Tipp City.

The most recent complete candidates for graduation lists are always available for downloading at commencement, dean’s and president’s lists.

