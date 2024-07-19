Long Shots to host Jeeps on the Range

TROY — Join us this Saturday, July 20, from 4-10 p.m. to help Support the Miami County Veterans Museum by purchasing a ticket for our Jeep Invasion at Long Shots for an Out of this World Experience-Jeeps on the Range.

Calling all Jeepers, join us for our first ever Jeep Invasion, taking place right the driving range at, at 2315 S. County Road 25A, Troy, according to a press release from Long Shots. The event is co-sponsored by Erwin Chrysler. The price to participate is $20 per Jeep; 50% of the entry fee will go straight to the Miami County Veterans Museum.

Click here to pay your entry fee: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/912044207777?aff=oddtdtcreator

Don’t own a Jeep? No worries. The event is free to attend.

Expect Jeeps galore — walk right out on the driving range to check out all the Jeeps, taco trucks, live music, and raffles benefitting Miami County Veterans Museum.