Looks like a rematch for the White House

By David Lindeman

Contributing columnist

It looks like a rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the presidential election later this year is a certainty. Besides asking the obvious question, “Couldn’t we do better? (or at least younger?)” there are some things about this election that bring back memories of another election 136 years ago.

Back in 1888, Grover Cleveland ran against Benjamin Harrison for the presidency. Cleveland was elected president in 1884, then lost in the election in 1888 when Harrison won the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote. Cleveland came back for a rematch in 1892, just as Trump is going for a rematch against Biden this year.

Cleveland was a Trumpian character in some ways. He was accused of fathering an illegitimate child in his younger days and then paying to cover it up. He was married to a much younger, glamorous wife. Frances Cleveland had been his legal ward, but as soon as she turned 21 he popped the question and she said yes. She was the Jackie Kennedy of her day.

Cleveland won the election in 1892 by winning the South and a few key swing states. Sound like a familiar strategy? Of course, Cleveland was a Democrat and Trump is a Republican, but back then the South always voted Democratic instead of Republican like it does today. I know that is a bit confusing, but back then the Republicans were the big defenders of civil rights and the Democrats were big on states rights and a small central government. Times have changed.

People said of Cleveland, “We love him because of the enemies he has made.” Some people say the same thing about Trump. On the other hand, Cleveland was considered truthful and was admired for his integrity. I’ll let you make the comparison there.

Cleveland, like Trump, was planning to return to the White House from the moment he moved out. In fact, in 1889 Frances Cleveland told the White House staff to take care of the furniture because she wanted everything to be the same when she came back in four years.

Harrison, on the other hand, was no Joe Biden. They didn’t have aviator sunglasses back in those days (mainly because they didn’t have planes yet), but Harrison was well-known for always wearing his own piece of famous clothing — a top hat. Actually, it was kind of a rumpled top hat. Not as cool as Biden’s sunglasses.

Harrison was known as an effective public speaker, but was clueless when it came to personal communication. Theodore Roosevelt called him a “cold-blooded, prejudiced, obstinate, timid old psalm-singing Indianapolis politician.” And Teddy was a fellow Republican! Think of what the other side thought of him. Harrison often was called “the human iceberg.” Biden, on the other hand, is famous for his personal contacts and ability to swing political deals but often manages to say the wrong thing in public.

Biden also makes a lot of his blue collar background and ties to the common man. Harrison was part of an American aristocracy. His great-grandfather (also named Benjamin) signed the Declaration of Independence and his grandfather also was elected president.

When Cleveland beat Harrison in 1892, it was the first time two incumbent presidents in a row had lost elections after a single term (Cleveland in 1888, Harrison in 1892). It has happened one other time since then (Ford and Carter in 1976 and 1980). If Trump manages to beat Biden, it would be the third time.

Here’s another odd fact: In 1892, Populist Party candidate James Weaver won 9% of the vote. Third party candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. is right around that figure in most polls this year, although I think I would be willing to bet that number will go down by Election Day.

The big issue in 1892? The economy. And, yes, they were fighting about immigration. Chinese were barred from immigrating to the U.S. in the 1880s and Ellis Island was opened while Harrison was president to keep better track of immigrants. Some things never change.

Oh, and by the way, when Harrison won in 1888, there were charges that the Republicans had cheated and stole the election.

Will The Donald pull it off and return to the White House? Or will Cool Joe keep his job for another four years? I’m not going to make any predictions, but I do know that the last time around when Cleveland made his comeback his second term was a rough row to hoe. He had to navigate an economic depression, widespread labor strikes and a secret operation to remove a tumor from his jaw. He still had Frances, though, which was something.

Let’s hope that whoever wins this year will have an easier time of it.

David Lindeman is a Troy resident and former editor at the Troy Daily News. He can be reached at [email protected].