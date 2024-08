Wayne Ingle, left, and his cousin, Butch Ingle, enjoy visiting during the 2024 Miami County Fair on Monday, Aug. 12. They have been attending the fair for 72 years and have sat on the same bench at the fair for the last 20 years. The men, who are both 80 years old, said they are “official greeters” at the fair.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today