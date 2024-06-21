M-U HS 136th Annual Alumni Banquet

Gerald Ingram, Milton Union High School Class of 1946, left, was the oldest alumni in attendance at the Milton Union High School 136th Annual Alumni Banquet on May 18 at the high school. Submitted photo | Credit: Expressions Photography, of Englewood Hall of Honor honoree Jimmy Wilson, Milton Union High School Class of 2005, pictured as he received his honor on May 18 at the Milton Union High School 136th Annual Alumni Banquet held at the high school. Submitted photo | Credit: Expressions Photography, of Englewood

WEST MILTON — The Milton Union High School was the site of the 136th Annual Alumni Banquet on May 18, with 300 plus in attendance.

The program opened with remarks by Allison Wolfe, Class of 1999, who was the emcee for the evening. She then led the Pledge of Allegiance, offered an invocation, and invited everyone to enjoy their meal.

Following the meal, each class was recognized by year and the names of those in attendance were read. The oldest alumni in attendance was Gerald Ingram, from the Class of 1946, driving over from his home on the Mason’s Campus in Springfield. Three members of the Class of 1949, one from the Class of 1950, two from the Class of 1951, one from the Class of 1952 and one from the Class of 1953. The roll call then All in attendance then observed a moment of silence to remember the addressed every class through the Class of 2023. All in attendance then observed a moment of silence to remember the 75 deceased classmates during 2023.

Dr. Bill Ginn (1974) announced the Athletic Hall of Fame honorees for 2024. The honorees will receive their awards at the Induction ceremony on Jan. 25, 2025, where more details of their accomplishments will be shared.

Jim Hammon, Class of ‘70, earned six varsity letters while at Milton. He earned SWBL awards in tennis. He was known in basketball for his picture-perfect jump shot and earning SWBL awards. He went on to letter for two years in basketball at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Scott Vegedes, Class of ‘70, was a three-sport letterman in football, basketball, and baseball during his M-U career. In football he set the single game rushing yardage of 297 yards, a record that stood for 45 years. In baseball he was a 4-year letter winner, going on to letter four years at Ohio Northern University. He is a member of the Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jennifer Berens Land, Class of ‘94, was a three-time All-Southwestern Rivers Conference honoree in Volleyball. As a graduate she ranked third in Career Aces in the entire state of Ohio. She was also a three-time All-SRC player in Basketball, ending her career ranked in the top 10 in both scoring and rebounding.

Wes Martin , Class of ‘14, was the most decorated M-U offensive lineman. He was named All-Ohio in 2012 and 2013, when he was also named SWBL Lineman of the Year. He earned a full-ride scholarship to Indiana University. He was selected in the 2019 NFL draft, eventually playing for several professional teams.

Yvonne Martindale, Class of ‘71, introduced Hall of Honor honoree Jimmy Wilson. Class of 2005. He Joined the choir in sixth grade, was in the marching and concert bands. He also participated in the school plays, Show Choir, Young Spirits and was a JTI counselor. He received a scholarship in Musical Theatre at Bowling Green. His senior year he was hired by the National Tour of Billy Elliot, earning his degree virtually. He then moved to New York City.

He worked on off Broadway productions and was general manager for “Mama Mia,” “Evita,” and others. Besides being involved in numerous Broadway and Off Broadway productions he also worked on many television shows, films, web, recordings and concert festivals.

He returned to Broadway He produced the Pulitzer Prize winning musical, “A Strange Loop,” for which he was the 2022 Drama League Award winner and Tony Award winner for best musical, becoming the first M-U and Bowling Green graduate Tony Award winner.

Since 2021, Wilson has sponsored the Kellie Mahaney Spirit Award which is given annually to a M-U senior in the choir, band or theatre programs in the amount of $1,000.

Allison recognized the M-U Alumni Committee for their dedication and hard work through the year. She then called the Alumni Association business meeting to order. Following the business meeting she introduced Elaine Hart and Nikkie Bechtol, advisors to the Seniors of 2024, who will introduce the attending members of the senior class. David Wion then presented 16, $3,000 scholarships and one $500 scholarship.

Allison made her closing remarks and reminded everyone that the 137th banquet will be held on May 17, 2025.

A special thanks to: Expressions Photography, Tracy Kelly, 1982; ARF Design for printing; Laura Country Diner for catering; Elizabeth DeSantis of Tulipsup for floral arrangements; Dana Dickison, 1980, & students for table & chair set-up; Sophomore Class for serving and clean-up; M-U Schools for tables and chair MESs.