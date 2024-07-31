Mainstreet Piqua’s 10th annual Duck Drop set for Aug. 17

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua is excited to announce the return of the highly anticipated 10th annual Rockin’ River Duck Drop, set to take place at the new Lock 9 Park on Saturday, Aug. 17. This year’s event promises even more excitement with the addition of a Jeep Cruise-In.

The Rockin’ River Duck Drop has become a beloved tradition in the Piqua community. The festivities kick off at 6 p.m., featuring the thrilling sight of thousands of rubber ducks racing down the river. Clint Myers will emcee the exciting rubber duck race along with providing fun tunes for dancing at the new Lock 9 Park.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Rockin’ River Duck Drop with the addition of the Jeep Cruise-In,” said Staci Roth, executive director of Mainstreet Piqua. “This year’s event promises to be our best yet, with fantastic prizes and activities.”

To participate, adopt a single duck for just $5 or maximize chances of winning by purchasing a Quack Pack of 6 ducks for $25 or go all out with a Grand Quack of 25 ducks for $100. Contestants can adopt ducks at the Mainstreet Piqua office, online at www.mainstreetpiqua.com or weekly at the Piqua Community Farmers Market. They may also pick up adoption forms at most downtown Piqua businesses.

Prizes for the Duck Drop include: $1,000 in cash; weekly lunch for a year from Bits & Pieces Rolled Ice Cream; a $250 shopping spree from Barclay’s Men’s & Women’s Clothiers; and a recliner from The Furniture Store.

Participants in the Jeep Cruise-In can look forward to exclusive prizes provided by Crooked Handle Brewing Company. Jeep enthusiasts are invited to showcase their vehicles on the 100 block of North Main Street, with parking available starting at 5 p.m. The Cruise-In will feature a diverse array of Jeeps, offering spectators and participants alike a chance to enjoy these iconic vehicles up close.

Before the Rockin’ River Duck Drop, Mainstreet Piqua is conducting a coloring contest for children of all ages. Look for the coloring pages in The Piqua Center, Susie’s Big Dipper, McDonald’s, This & That’s Candy on Main, Bits and Pieces & Pieces Rolled Ice Cream and various other downtown businesses.

For more information on the Rockin’ River Duck Drop duck adoptions and Jeep Cruise-In registration, please visit www.mainstreetpiqua.com or contact Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355. The Rockin’ River Duck Drop & Jeep Cruise-In is sponsored by Mutual Federal Bank, Premier Health (UVMC), Apex Aluminum, Jackson Tube Service, Miami Valley Steel, Palmer Bolt & Supply and Joe Drapp.