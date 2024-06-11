Man faces numerous charges after high-speed pursuit

Garcia A high-speed pursuit with the Ohio State Highway Patrol ends in a single-vehicle crash in the Carriage Crossing neighborhood of Troy on Monday morning, June 10. Cruz Manuel Garcia, 21, of Cincinnati, faces numerous charges after being taken into custody. Courtesy photo Courtesy photo

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — A high-speed pursuit with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) ended in a single-vehicle crash in Carriage Crossing neighborhood in Troy on Monday morning and a Cincinnati man being taken into custody facing numerous charges.

Cruz Manuel Garcia, 21, of Cincinnati, is incarcerated at the Miami County Jail, after being charged with failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer_elude or flee, a fourth-degree felony; operating a vehicle under the influence; failure to maintain reasonable control of a vehicle; reckless operation of a vehicle; Traffic Signal_Red Light; Turn Signal; Speed; Failure to Stop After a Crash; and Failure to Yield — all misdemeanors, according to a press release from OSP.

According to OSP trooper Christopher Roe with the Piqua Post, a traffic stop of a 2017 blue Dodge Charger was attempted on Interstate 75 at mile marker 72 going northbound, Monday, June 10, around 9:30 a.m. The Charger was allegedly traveling 97 in 70 mph zone. Garcia, driver of the Dodge Charger, failed to pull over, and Roe said instead, the vehicle accelerated to over 100 mph.

The Charger exited from I-75 at mile marker 78 onto County Road 25A, the release said, before traveling southbound on County Road 25A and turning west onto Eldean Road. At the intersection of Eldean Road and Experiment Farm Road, the Dodge traveled off the roadway through a yard and cornfield and continued west on Eldean Road. The Dodge traveled south onto Washington Road from Eldean Road, where the trooper lost sight of the vehicle.

The Troy Police Department (TPD) advised they had reports of a vehicle into a house in the same vicinity within the Carriage Crossing neighborhood, which was later confirmed to the be the Dodge Charger. The occupants of the vehicle then fled the crash scene on foot, Roe said.

TPD arrived and took two of the three occupants of the Dodge into custody. TPD later received a call of a suspicious male in Troy, who was the third suspect; he was taken into custody.

According to OSP Sgt. Tyler S. Ross, Garcia’s two passengers, Martinez and Barillas Chinchilla, are not being charged and are not in jail.

Assisting OSP at the scene were Troy Police and Fire medics, Tipp City Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment in the Miami County Municipal Court to all charges on Tuesday, June 11. He is set to appear again in court on Tuesday, June 18, at 1 p.m. Garcia is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.