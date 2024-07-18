Man sentenced to prison on child porn charges

Waymire

TROY — Chad M. Waymire, of Potsdam, has been sentenced to 3 to 4.5 years in prison on six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor Monday, July 15, after he previously entered guilty pleas to six out of the 12 charges of which he was indicted in April.

According to court documents, Waymire will also be required to register as a tier II sex offender for a period of 25 years with in-person verification every 180 days.

In March, Waymire, 34, was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail following deputies with the Miami County Sheriff Office executing a search warrant. He originally entered a not guilty plea on two second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

According to a March press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, detectives executed the search warrant at a residence in the unit block of West Cross Street in the village of Potsdam on Wednesday, March 27. The search warrant was the result of an investigation involving child pornography. Electronic devices were seized that contained child pornography.

Waymire was taken into custody without incident, was incarcerated at the jail, where he remains currently while the investigation continued.