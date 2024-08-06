Marheines celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Allen and Carol Marheine Submitted photo

TROY — Allen and Carol Marheine, of Troy, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7.

The couple were married on Aug. 7, 1954, at Emmanuel U.C.C. at Oshkosh, Wisconsin. They plan to celebrate with a private family gathering.

Allen and Carol share three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild together. Their children are Douglas Marheine, of San Diego, California; Deborah Behrens, of Southlake, Texas; and Rebecca Collings, of Calhoun, Kentucky.

Allen is a retired pastor of the 1st U.C.C., Troy; Carol is also retired.