MC Commissioners approve amended courthouse renovations

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY— The Miami County Commissioners authorized a change order for the Miami County Courthouse Renovation Project on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

According to the meeting agenda, the commissioners authorized an agreement with Westerheide Construction Co., of Sidney, requested by Facilities Director Ben Howlett.

The change order includes the following revisions for the courthouse totaling $114,939: to change the first-floor tile and pattern and add the state of Ohio Seal, along with crown molding and removal of accent paint for $96,230; to revise the door hardware for $295; to revise casework at the security checkpoint for $11,344; and to repaint the first-floor corridor walls for $7,070.

The updated contingency allowance for the project is now $246,570 with the contract remaining unchanged at $2,085,000.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase of seven HP Pro G9 desktop computers and 10 LCD monitors from MNJ Technologies of Buffalo Grove, Illinois for $6,550. The data board approved the purchase on Oct. 9.

In other business, the commissioners authorized and signed an employment verification for Amanda L. Casey as the new full-time account clerk in the Department of Job and Family Services at a pay rate of $16.20 per hour, starting on Oct. 28.

Lastly, the commissioners authorized an employment requisition for a full-time social services caseworker in the Department of Job and Family Services at a pay rate of $21.56 to $29.17 depending on qualifications, due to the departure of Joseph Gibson.