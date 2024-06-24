MC Commissioners OK child placement contracts

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved of multiple Child IV E placement contracts with the department of job and family services (JFS) during their meeting on Thursday, June 20.

The following facilities were approved $500,000 contracts effective Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2025: NECCO LLC from Springdale; DTAC of Ohio LLC, from Columbus; Brighter Future of Youth LLC from Dayton.

Jennifer Anderson, contract evaluator for JFS, gave an update to the commissioners about the contracts.

“NECCO is an ongoing placement that we’ve had, and the other two placements are new,” she said.

In other business, the commissioners authorized the annexation of 107.559 acres from Concord Township to the city of Troy. The annexation was filed by ELC LLC; on behalf of owners Stephen R. and Melissa Ann Pour; and Richard D. and Jodie L. Pour.

The commissioners found substantial, reliable and probative evidence on the whole record that each of the statutory requirements and conditions for an expedited II annexation under Ohio Revised Code Section 709.023 were met.

Furthermore, Concord Township did not submit an ordinance or resolution within 25 days consenting or objecting to the annexation, which constitutes consent for the proposal.

Finally, the commissioners also authorized to set two hearing dates for renewals and reenactments of additional one-fourth of the 1% sales tax.

The dates for the hearings will be July 2 and July 9 at the commissioners’ hearing room.