MC Commissioners OK contribution for county Hazmat team

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TROY—The Miami County Commissioners approved a contribution to the Miami County Fire Chief’s Association/Hazmat Team during their meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1 that will help supply necessary equipment for firefighters.

The commissioners approved a one-time financial contribution of $20,000 to the Miami County Fire Chief’s Association/Hazmat Team for the Miami County Hazmat Team/Miami County Fire and Emergency Services Chief’s Association, Inc., which is made up of various Miami County Fire Departments volunteers that respond to hazardous materials incidents.

The funds will help to reimburse purchases for replacement Level A hazmat suits, electric vehicle fire suppression blankets and recent expenses to prepare for Hazmat Team re-certification inspection, allowing the team to better serve approximately 110,000 residents throughout the county.

In other business, the commissioners approved the bid and executed the contract for the 2024 Center Line and Edge Line Striping and Center Line Layout Program for the Miami County Engineer’s Office. The bid was awarded to Aero-Mark, Inc., of Aurora for $257,558.86 at the recommendation of the Miami County Engineer’s Office.

The commissioners also authorized or approved the following resolutions:

• To sign the release of the mortgage for the Miami County Department of Development. The five-year deferred mortgage loan is part of the county’s Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) Rehab Program and authorizes the Miami County Department of Development to send the release to the Miami County Recorder’s Office.

• To amend a resolution to accept a quote for the purchase of furniture for the Mental Health Court Office for Miami County Common Pleas Court. The amendment of the resolution dated July 30, 2024, authorizes the Miami County Common Pleas Court to purchase a new workstation from Friends Office at a cost not to exceed $11,335.89 including freight and delivery as previously approved.

• To set a rebid date for a new tactical vehicle storage facility addition for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 9:10 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Safety Building at 201 W. Main Street, Troy.

• To sign employment verifications for the following: Sandra K. Monnier, as a Client Support Specialist/Social Services Caseworker beginning on Aug. 5, at a rate of $15 per hour; and Rayna Homer as a full time Social Services Caseworker beginning on Aug. 5, at a rate of $21.56 an hour.

• To sign employment requisitions for the following vacant positions: A full-time Caseworker I at the Miami County Job and Family Services a pay rate of $21.56 to $29.17 depending on qualifications (DOQ) due to the departure of Alyse Moneypenny; a full-time social services supervisor at the Miami County Job and Family Services at a pay rate of $26.25 to $37.39 DOQ due to the departure of Kourtney Gallimore.

In other action, the commissioners approved a bid opening for the West Cross Street Sidewalk Improvement Project for the Village of Potsdam for the Miami County Department of Development.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Miami Valley Today.