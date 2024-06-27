MC Commissioners OK facilities, maintenance projects

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized multiple purchases for the facilities and maintenance department during their meeting on Tuesday, June 25.

The commissioners authorized Larry’s Electric of Piqua for the electrical work at the Auto Lift in the Ohio State Patrol Garage at the Miami County Commerce Center in Troy for $7,300.

“One clarification about that also includes the electrical run for the tenant signage along Barnhart Road,” Ben Howlett, facilities and maintenance director said, adding the work won’t affect the cost of the project.

The commissioners also accepted a quote from Waibel Energy Systems to replace the HVAC 5-ton Rheem package unit and rework concrete pad to fit the new unit at the Miami County Power Plant. The current unit which was installed in 2009 has reached its end of life. The repair costs of these units are $15,975, and 100% eligible to receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) project funds.

Commissioner Greg Simmons asked Howlett about other facilities in the county with HVAC units approaching their end of life.

Howlett replied two possible facilities are the transfer station and administration building.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following resolutions:

• For Rob Craft, director of the Miami County Animal Shelter, to submit a Petco Love Fund grant application for the shelters capital improvement campaign to build a new shelter. Petco Love provides grant funding for Animal Welfare Organizations Performing Sheltering and Adoptions to assist in lifesaving efforts.

• To sign an agreement for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to provide two deputies and a marked cruiser for hospital transportation services to the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services for Miami, Darke, or Shelby County residents from a Miami County Facility to the designated hospital from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. The board agrees to pay the Miami County Sheriff’s Office a grant in the amount of $7,500 for said services.

• For the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to transfer title of a 1984 Dodge W-Series armored vehicle received in 2009 from the Vandalia Police Department to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Said vehicle is no longer needed for public use is obsolete, or is unfit for the use for which it was originally acquired.

• To amend resolution dated June 18, 2024, and authorize the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services to purchase a 2011 Ford E-350 shuttle bus at a cost not to exceed $15,000, not at a cost of $11,000.00, as previously approved. The updated total costs with the amended purchase of the shuttle bus and the conversion of the interior $70,260.

• To amend a resolution requested by the sanitary engineering department regarding services for the Swailes Road Waterline Loop Project and authorize the additional costs for Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) permits and review fees in the amount of $937.50. The total cost shall not to exceed $47,237.50.

• To amend a resolution credit card expenditure request for the Miami County Commissioners’ Office for the months of July, August, and September, and authorize the addition of Gift Cards (Opioid Grant Funds) of $2,000.00 for card numbers ending in 1782 and 1774.