MC Commissioners OK family coaching contract

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized a Family Preservation Programming Contract with the Miami County Educational Service Center (ESC) Inc., during their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

According to the meeting minutes, the contract was requested by the Family and Children First Council (FCFC), for the provision of “family coaching.” Under the terms of the contract, the FCFC agrees to compensate the ESC $75 for each hour of family coaching service provided, from Aug.1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, with a total cost of $22,500.

The commissioners also authorized and signed an addendum No. 2 to a memorandum of agreement with DTAC of Ohio, LLC, of Columbus, (aka Hittle House) for the provision of placement and related services currently of four youths (and one pending), as requested by Miami County Juvenile Court. This will increase the maximum per contract from $135,000 to $365,000 ($365 per diem) ($500,000 max. per contract) through the end of 2024, due to an increase of youth placement at the facility and will be in effect until the end of the year.

In other business, the commissioners authorized or accepted the following resolutions:

• The paving of four driveways at the Miami County Fairgrounds, a total cost of $74,446. The paving of said driveways is part of the 2024 Asphalt Concrete Resurfacing Program, alternate bid No. 7, which was awarded to the John R. Jurgensen Company, of Dayton.

• To sign a Change Order to the Agreement with Vancon Inc., of Dayton, for the Miami County engineer salt storage building project, as requested by the county engineer. The change order reflects a change in the structural work for said project and results in a cost of $22,703. The cost for said change order will be deducted from the owner contingency leaving a balance of $2,297 in the owner contingency allowance. The overall contract amount remains unchanged at $1,404,633.

• To accept a permanent easement for the construction of the Casstown waterline extension project. The permanent easement is required for the construction of the project and William R. and Tamara D. Hamiel, real estate property owners located in Staunton Township, have granted an easement in consideration of $5,000; and the sanitary engineering department has reviewed the attached easement and recommends the Board accept said easement.

• To set the date to receive bids for various improvements needed for the Studebaker Road waterline extension project, as requested by the sanitary engineer, as Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Commissioners Hearing Room.

• To authorize and sign amendment No. 1 to the Miami County Public Transit Service contract, as requested by the transit director for the provision of operation and maintenance with First Transit Inc. The Addendum adds additional terms and conditions regarding the use of County Computers by First Transit, Inc. administrative employees during the provision of services under the existing contract term agreement.

• To acknowledge receipt of the auditor’s summary revenue reports and summary expenditure reports for July.