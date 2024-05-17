MC Commissioners OK GPS units, dash cam

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized GPS units for 58 county vehicles, and one forward facing dash cam to the Miami County Engineers Office during their meeting on Thursday, May 16.

Through the “Verizon Connect Participation Agreement” the commissioners authorized a 12-month contract as part of the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing program for $12,585, which may be terminated following the terms and conditions within the agreement.

Corey Thompson, special projects coordinator for the engineers office, said the forward facing dash cam will be in the road superintendent’s truck. He added that the GPS units will track speed and fuel usage in the county vehicles.

“Another aspect that we see as beneficial to us as one safety, especially when they’re out snow plowing,” Thompson said.

Commissioners Wade Westfall and Ted Mercer expressed eventually they would like to see forward facing dash cams for all county vehicles.

“Down the road it would be kind of nice to have those,” Mercer said. “ Most truck drivers today have those because of the liability issues.”

In other business, the commissioners authorized or approved the following resolutions:

• The purchase of four HP Desktop Computers from MNJ Technologies of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, to the Miami County Transit Department for $2,860.

• To sign a preventative maintenance contract with Southern Folger Contracting Inc., of Incline Village, Nevada, as requested by Facilities Director Ben Howlett. This contract will cover maintenance training and certification of the security facility’s detention locks at the Miami County Safety Building Jail, Incarceration Facility, and West Central Juvenile Detention Center.

• The release of a five-year deferred mortgage loan under the county’s community housing improvement program (CHIP) to Dorothy Rochelle of 908 Garfield Ave., Troy, The original loan of $59,329.05 issued on Feb. 8, 2019, now has a zero balance.

• The release of a 15-year direct loan for $33,620, and a 20-year deferred mortgage loan for $26,880, to Charles and Peggy Gauldin, of 506 Lake St. in Troy. Both loans issued in August 2010 now have a zero principal balance.

A grant application submission and accept the 2022 FY Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness (HMEP) grant award on behalf of the Miami County Emergency Agency for $5,700. These funds will be used to conduct two HAZMAT training courses in Miami County.

An employment verification for Tabitha Karnehm as a full-time permit technician in the Department of Development at a pay rate of $18.50 per hour beginning on May 20.

At the end of the meeting the commissioners announced they will be attending the Civil War Encampment and Grave Marking Ceremony on Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. at Knoop Cemetery, Lost Creek Reserve and Agricultural Center.