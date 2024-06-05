MC Commissioners OK opioid grant awards 2nd round

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved the second round of Opioid Settlement Grant Agreements during their meeting on Tuesday, June 4.

The terms of the grant agreement were executed in accordance with the OneOhio Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The following Miami County Organizations will be receiving awards totaling $79,760: Miami County Common Pleas Court to receive $4,760; Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) of Miami County Inc. to receive $15,000; Miami County Educational Service Center (ESC) Good Life Program at Milton-Union Schools for $15,000; (ESC) Covington Schools for $15,000; (ESC) Miami East Schools for $15,000; (ESC) Tipp City Schools for $15,000.

As a statewide initiative, OneOhio was organized with 19 distinct areas of the state to implement strategies for disbursing opioid settlement funds on a regional basis.

Miami County is one of the nine counties in Region 15. This region received 3.76% of the state funding, with $1.2 million coming from the distributor settlement allocation and $706,036.41 from the Johnson and Johnson settlement. The region started receiving money in 2022, which will continue for an anticipated 18-year period.

The next round of applications for the settlement grants runs from July 1 through July 26. For more information and eligibility go to www.miamicountyohio.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx.

In other business, the commissioners authorized of approved the following resolutions:

• A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Bethel Schools and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for a second School Resource Officer (SRO) for the 2024/25 school year. The Sheriff’s Department will provide the district with a deputy to work during school hours and Bethel agrees to pay the Sheriff’s Office $88,074.35.

• To set a hearing date of Thursday, June 20 to request a zoning map amendment to the Miami County Zoning Commission.

• To establish a special fund as requested by the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside. The fund money will be used for acquisition, construction or improvement of capital facilities, or acquisition of capital equipment used in providing services to persons with developmental disabilities.

At the end of the meeting the commissioners opened the following bid proposals:

• The Miami County Incarceration Facility Boiler One and Two Replacement Project as requested by the department of facilities and maintenance.

• The 2024 Chip Seal and Fog Seal Program as requested by the County Engineer.