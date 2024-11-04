MC Commissioners OK snowplow purchases

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized multiple purchases for the facilities and maintenance department including two snowplows at elevator repairs at their meeting on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The commissioners accepted a quote from KE Rose Co. of Huber Heights to purchase one Western 7.5-foot Enforcer V Snowplow, which includes installation, enhancements, and a two-year warranty for the facilities and maintenance department for $8,690. Additionally, the commissioners accepted a quote for one 8.5-foot MVP-plus snowplow, including installation and a two-year warranty for $9,770. The total cost for both snowplows is $18,460.

Commissioner Ted Mercer asked Shawn Ray with the facilities and maintenance department why KE Rose was selected without submitting the lowest bid.

“The low bid was not western plows,” Ray responded, stating the western plows are more efficient than boss plows.

The commissioners also accepted a quote from Custom Way Trailer Sales of New Carlisle for the installation of a snowplow wiring kit for $1,926.50, and one installation for $2,731.49. The total cost of installation for both wiring kits is $4,657.99.

Next, the commissioners accepted a quote from TK Elevator Corporation of Cincinnati to provide labor and materials to repair the Miami County Hobart Center freight elevator for $5,899.03. On Oct. 18 after the elevator failed it was determined a soft starter was needed as an immediate replacement.

Finally, the commissioners also accepted a change order with Debra-Kuempel of Moraine, for the Miami County Incarceration Facility boiler one and two replacement project because the existing isolation valves failed and need to be replaced resulting in a deduction of $1,205.3. The total contract sum remains unchanged at $177,135 with a deduction to the content contingency allowance now being $7,229.69.

In other business, the commissioners authorized or accepted the following resolutions:

• The final release of $42,657.80 from the subdivider escrow agreement for the construction of Stony Brook Estates Subdivision No. 2, as requested by the county engineer. Stony Brook submitted an approved financial guarantee for $469,235.80 as shown on the subdivider escrow agreement and requested the release of the irrevocable letter of $42,657.80 credit for the 10% one-year maintenance bond. This release constitutes a cancelation of the said letter of credit.

• To sign a contract with eTranslation of Lakewood, New Jersey for interpretation and translation services for the Department of Job and Family Services. The costs, outlined in the contract for $25,000 to run from Oct 1, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2025. a one-year contract with one additional one-year contract based upon satisfactory performance.

• A receipt of the notice requesting a transfer of a liquor permit from Gary L Hill LLC, doing business as Smitty’s Cruise Thru at 7770 S. Keesler-Frederick Road, in West Milton.

• A receipt of notice of application to change the stock ownership in issue to a liquor permit for El Ginete Inc., dba El Sombrero located at 1700 County Road, 25 in Troy.

The commissioners announced the cancellation of board meetings scheduled for Nov. 5 and 7 due to audio/visual recording system updates.