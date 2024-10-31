MC Commissioners OK winter salt purchase

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved a purchase of Highway Salt for the Miami County Salt Storage Building for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons at their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

On June 28, the Southwest Ohio Purchasing for Government cooperative group received and opened bids for the project.

The commissioners authorized to sign a contract with Cargill Inc. to provide salt for $62.68 per ton for the 2024-25 and $72.68 per ton for 2025-26 seasons as recommended by county engineer Paul Huelskamp, who addressed the commissioners at the meeting.

“We would like to sign the contract, which also guarantees the price next year is $72.68 per ton,” Huelskamp said. “Last year’s price was $85.47 per ton, which is a difference of $22.79 decrease per ton. If we fill up the whole barn, which is 6,000 tons, that’s a total difference of $136,000.”

“We’re glad that you got a better price this year,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said to Huelskamp.

In other business, the commissioners agreed to sign a change order of $2,100 from Performance Site Development LLC, for the Village of Potsdam West Cross Street Sidewalk Improvements Project.

During the pre-construction meeting for the project, it was determined that additional areas of driveway approaches need removed and replaced to best serve the community. The new contract amount including this change order is $73,004.

Dan Suerdieck, manager of planning and zoning with the department of development, spoke about the details of the sidewalk improvements in the meeting.

“They’re finishing up this week or next week,” Suerdieck said, adding that additional sidewalks could be repaired or replaced after this project is finished.

In other business, the commissioners authorized two resolutions for the Department of Job and Family Services (JFS).

The first was to sign a subgrant agreement with the JFS from Legal Aid of Western Ohio Inc., for $15,000. Jennifer Anderson, contract evaluator JFS said this is the same grant the department received the previous year.

Next, the commissioners agreed to sign a contract with the Miami County Transit System (MCTS) and (JFS) to provide transportation services for Medicaid-eligible individuals in Miami County.

This contract will assist participants with transportation to and from Medicaid-approved services and/or appointments. MCTS shall bill JFS for trips referred by JFS for $40 per trip inside Miami County cities/towns, or between Miami County cities/towns. The maximum compensation of this contract will not exceed $94,000.00 from Oct.1, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2025, and is funded by the Federal Medicaid Assistance Program grant.

Lastly, the commissioners authorized to reappoint both Michelle R. Fong and Deon Metz, both of Troy, to serve on the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, said reappointment terms to be effective Jan.1, 2025 through Dec. 31, 2028.