MC Commissioners recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Miami County at their meeting on Tuesday, April 30.

“In honor of all of those living with mental health challenges and their families and to show support and bring awareness and combating the stigma,” the proclamation said.

The Miami County Common Pleas Mental Health Court was launched by Judge Stacy M. Wall on June 9, 2022. The court operates through a treatment team consisting of a designated probation officer, representatives from treatment agencies, and a representative of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services.

Wall spoke to the commissioners about the importance of Mental Health Awareness Month.

“We still battle the stigma, but it gets worse every day just because of the amount of change in our world,” Wall said “The amount of social challenges, the amount of media and always being on the internet. All of us deal with it but nobody wants to talk about it. We continue to put that out there, recognize that it’s okay to talk about it, and realize it could be you as the statistics show it’s extremely common to have mental health issues.”

“We recognize mental health awareness month. I thank all the commissioners for their support,” Wall continued.

“We thank you, and we think that mental health, we know the importance of that,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said to Wall. “Having dealt with some of these problems in my own family, to have a mental health court, I think that’s just remarkable, and we thank you.”

During the month of May the Miami County Courthouse will be lit with the color green, which is the color that symbolizes mental health awareness.

The commissioners also read a proclamation recognizing May 9-18 as “Police Memorial Week” in Miami County and publicly salute the service of law enforcement officers in the community.

Although Miami County is holding a Law Enforcement Memorial Day ceremony in Troy on May 1, May 15 is the day designated as Peace Officers Memorial Day in the United States in honor of fallen officers and their families’ U.S. flags should be flown at half-staff.

In other business, the commissioners approved or acknowledged the following resolutions:

• For Western Ohio Fence of Piqua to replace 900-linear-feet of fence in front of the Miami County Animal Shelter for $24,650.

• To sign a contract with Erth Systems Shredding, of Dayton, on behalf of the Department of Job and Family Services (JFS) authorizing their document destruction services at JFS, which will include the replacement of seven secure bins, monthly visits to empty the secure bins and mass destruction twice a year for $4,500, effective May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025.

• To sign a contract with Lamar Companies, of Dayton, as requested by JFS for the purchase of advertising on two billboards from May 1-28 at northbound County Road 25A in Piqua and southbound on County Road 25A in Troy to promote fraud awareness in Miami County.

• To sign a Memorandum of Agreement with the Miami County Juvenile Court and the Marsh Foundation, of Van Wert, for the provision of placement and related services specified in each Individual Child Care Agreement (ICCA). Said addendum is to increase the maximum per contract from $75,000 to $130,000.

• To sign a “subscription license agreement” between the Miami County prosecuting attorney and LexusNexis. The agreement supplements and appends to the agreement to provide Microsoft Office features and content The resolution is effective through May 31, 2027, for $31,356.

• To accept the resignation of Amy Saltis, human resources administrator, effective May 1.

• A receipt of the recorder’s microfilm department statement of operations, prescribed under section 307.805 of the Ohio Revised Code.

• A receipt of notice requesting a new liquor permit to Melissa Shaffer for the Route 36 Stop N Go, located at 7235 U.S. Route 36 in Brown Township.

At the end of the meeting, Simmons addressed rumors regarding the Hobart Government Center.

“I want to make things real clear, we are not selling the Hobart Government Building,” Simmons said. “We have two or three people that are leasing and we will continue to do that. Plus we have our EMA, we have our backup 911 center, we have Ohio State Extension (Office), we have the Veterans (Service) there and we’re not planning on moving that.

“That building is staying as is, with the exception that we are going to probably put some money into opening up some other offices as well there, but the building is not for sale,” he concluded.