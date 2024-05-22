MC Commissioners set bid date for asphalt resurfacing project

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners set a bid date of Thursday, June 13, to receive open bids for the Miami County’s 2024 asphalt concrete resurfacing program at their meeting on Tuesday, May 21.

Paul Huelskamp, county engineer, updated the commissioners the total mileage and estimated cost of the project.

“For county road mileage, we’ve got six different roads totaling 14.7 miles for a total of $1.7 million. On township side, we have 6.604 miles of roadway totaling just a little over $1 million, and we have the work for the commissioners at the fairgrounds which is .75 miles, totaling $113,014,” he said.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following resolutions:

To sign a one-year contract with SmartBill Ltd., of Hebron, for the monthly printing and mailing of water and sewer bills for $40,000.

• To sign a request for funds to the grant award agreement with the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) on behalf of the Miami County Department of Development, which increases the award by $3,760, the award now being $260,163.

• For the Miami County Transfer Station to waive the $8 per ton contractual fee for Darke County residents who bring tornado/storm debris between May 7, and May 31, as requested by the sanitary engineering department.

• The following employment requisitions in the human resources (HR) department: a full-time HR administrator at a pay range of $28 to $33 depending on qualifications (DOQ) due to the departure of Amy Saltis; a full-time HR assistant at a pay range of $17 to $17.50 DOQ due to the promotion of Autumn McCuistion.

• To declare May as National Drug Court Month in honor of the men and women who work in the drug courts to provide treatment and accountability to lead people out of the justice system and into long-term recovery.

The commissioners also opened bid proposals: The Miami County engineer’s salt barn project as requested by the engineer’s office; The Miami County Sheriff Office’s tactical vehicle storage facility project.

The commissioners announced they will participate in various Memorial Day Parades on Monday, May 27, including Piqua at 9 a.m. and West Milton at 11 a.m.

They also announced county offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, in observation of Memorial Day.