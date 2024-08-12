MC Commissioners OKs chip/fog seal program

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved contract for the chip seal and fog seal program, as well as action related to the construction of Emerson Crossing Subdivision at their Thursday, Aug. 8, meeting.

According to meeting minutes, the commissioners approved the bid for 2024 chip seal and fog seal program to Henry W. Bergman Inc., of Genoa, in the amount of $497,104.20.

The commissioners also authorization the second release of Financial Guaranty for the Emerson Crossing Subdivision No. three in the amount of $81,537, that was submitted by 3-GEN-D LLC. This leaves $639,363 in the escrow agreement for the completion of the guaranteed improvements.

The commissioners also approved:

• The proposal date for the Miami County Job and Family Services building expansion and renovation project, and to advertise for statements of qualification for design, engineering and project management for the project.

• The re-appointment of Cassandra Pohl to the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services to fill a vacant term beginning on Sept. 1, 2024, until June 30, 2028. Pohl had previously served on the Board and her term expired August 31, 2023. It was noted that she was off of the Board for the one year legally required period.

• Personnel action, all full time positions effective Aug. 12 — including signing employee verifications for Josiah Holfinger, transfer station operator 2, sanitary engineering, at a pay rate of $20.50 per hour; Amber Hogrefe, client support specialist for Miami County Job and Family Services, at a pay rate of $15 per hour; Kyler G. Kommer, account clerk, Job and Family Services, at a rate of $16.20 per hour; and Desiree Messer, social services caseworker 1, at a rate of $21.56 per hour.

• An employee requisition for a legal specialist for child support/transit specialist for Miami County Job and Family Services and Miami County Transit at $16.20 – $21.92 per hour.

• The departure of Sandy Tipps, transit specialist 1, full time; and Gloria Kearnes, due to retirement on Dec. 20.

• To create and adopt a position description for transfer station operator 3 in the sanitary engineering department for a full time, non-exempt status position at pay grade six.

• Termination(s) for Miami County Job and Family Services and approved payroll changes for facilities and maintenance.

• The receipt of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office monthly expense account for the period ending July 31.

• The payment of bills and transfers and additional certifications of estimated revenue and additional appropriations as submitted.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.