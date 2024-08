BETHEL — Part of McNeal Road will be closed for over a week beginning Aug. 14.

McNeal Road, between Dayton-Brandt Road and Tipp Elizabeth Road, will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.

The purpose of the road closure is for culvert and tile replacement, according to a press release from the Miami County Engineer’s Office.