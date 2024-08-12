MCSO OK’d to house Clark County inmates

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved an agreement at their Tuesday, Aug. 6, meeting allowing the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to assist the Clark County Jail by housing their prisoners in the Miami County Jail.

According to meeting minutes, under the agreement for jail services between Clark County and Miami County, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be able to receive prisoners from the Clark County Jail and house them at the Miami County Incarceration Facility. The sheriff’s office will provide beds to Clark County inmates at a rate of $60 per day per bed. The agreement will be in effect from July 24, 2024, until Aug. 31, 2025, at midnight unless it is mutually agreed that the contract will be extended for a time to be agreed on.

In other action, the commissioners approved a purchase agreement with the Miami County Educational Service Center for a 2011 Ford F-350 shuttle bus for $15,000 and a conversion agreement with Airstream Inc., dba Creative Mobile, Grove City, for the conversion of the interior and exterior of the shuttle bus for a mobile office unit at a cost of $55,260 as requested by the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services Director. The total cost is not to exceed $70,260.

The Commissioners also accepted or approved the following:

• A grant award from the Ohio Department of Transportation for PY 2025 U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Grants for the Miami County Transit Department for an SFY 2025 Rural Transit Program Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) grant award in the amount of $100,000 in State GRF discretionary grant program funds with no local match for the SFY 2025 operating/marketing expenses with 100% going to the Miami County Transit rebranding and bus wrap project. The grant is the result of an SFY 2025 Rural Transit Program grant application that was authorized to be submitted on Sept. 12, 2023, requesting operating and capital expense funds. Miami County Transit Director Sarah Baker will electronically sign the award acceptance for the commissioners.

• A one time contribution to Indian Hills 4-H Camp in the amount of $485,000. The money is to be used for the cost of major repairs and/or needed upgrades at the camp to maintain operations and revitalize the camp. It is hoped the updates will allow the camp to continue to give young people and organizations with recreational opportunities, youth development and community engagement. Indian Hills 4-H Camp will give an account of the funds to the County.

• The fourth release of financial guaranty for the North Branch Pass Subdivision section No. 3 at the request of the Miami County Engineer’s Office in the amount of $72,890 from thesubdivider escrow agreement with the North Branch Land Company LLC., for the construction of North Branch Pass Subdivision, phase 3. The Commissioners authorized the Clerk Janelle Barga to notify Monroe Federal Savings and Loan Association, 24 E. Main Street, Tipp City, Ohio to issue a warrant in the sum of $72,890.00 to Balsbaugh Excavating, 5405 Phillipsburg Union Road, Englewood, Ohio for the constructed facilities. A balance of $221,446.60 will remain in escrow for completion of the guaranteed improvements.

• Authorized and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tipp City for the Ohio Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb ramp improvements project for the Miami County Department of Development. This involves Miami County’s PY 2023 community development block grant (CDBG) small cities community development allocation program for the city’s ADA curb ramp improvements project. The memorandum of understanding clarifies the requirements that Tipp City must follow to receive the funding. The funds are in the amount of $73,000, with the city’s local contribution in the amount of $8,500 for the project.

• Personnel action hiring the following individuals as full time telecommunications operators at the communications center effective Aug. 19 at a rate of $22.91 including Kaden Weldy, Micheala Davis and Karl Garpiel.

• Then and now certificates, transfers and additional appropriations as submitted and approved additional certifications of estimated revenue.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.