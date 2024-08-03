Memories at the 2023 fair

Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club members Gracelyn and Braden Cooper, children of Anthony and Erin Cooper, of Casstown, assist Mitchell Caven, in the show ring during the 2023 Miami County Jr Fair’s Time to Shine event. Exhibitors mentored special needs youth during Time to Shine events at the fair. Courtesy photo | Carly Gump with Circle C Imaging Judge Kim Cromwell, left, evaluates the horticulture entries in the 2023 Miami County Fair flower show. Submitted photo | Jennifer Garvic, flower show chair Livestock Sale of Champions at the 2023 Miami County Fair. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photos Wiener dog races at the 2023 fair. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photos The 2023 Golden Anniversary Miami County couples, married for at least 50 years, gather for the Miami County Fair’s annual photo. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photos Arianna Vannus, daughter of Harry and Mary Vannus, of Pleasant Hill, left, and Kaden Merz, son of Jessica and Nathan Merz, of Bethel, were named the 2023 Female and Male Outstanding 4-Her of the Year on the first day of the 2023 Miami County Fair in the grandstands. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today The nominees who were present for the 2023 Male and Female Outstanding 4-Her of the Year pose after the ceremony that was held on the first day of the 2023 Miami County Fair in the grandstands. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photos Lester and Lennett Francis, of Troy, left, and Fred and Rita Stall, of Piqua, tied for the couple who were married the longest at 68 years on Senior Day at the 2023 Miami County Fair. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photos 4-H members show their cows at the 2023 Miami County Fair. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photos A horse show at the 2023 Miami County Fair. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photos A set of Brownies show off their ribbon at the 2023 Miami County Fair. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photos The Friday afternoon’s midway at the 2023 Miami County Fair. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photos The Veterans Elite Tribute Squad, VETS, raising the flag during the Presentation of Colors during Sunday’s Veteran’s ceremony at the 2023 Miami County Fair. Amantha Garpiel | Miami Valley Today file photo Tractor pull time at the 2023 Miami County Fair. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photos Families have fun going down the giant slide in burlap bags at the 2023 Miami County Fair. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photos

Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club members Gracelyn and Braden Cooper, children of Anthony and Erin Cooper, of Casstown, assist Mitchell Caven, in the show ring during the 2023 Miami County Jr Fair’s Time to Shine event. Exhibitors mentored special needs youth during Time to Shine events at the fair.

Judge Kim Cromwell, left, evaluates the horticulture entries in the 2023 Miami County Fair flower show.

Livestock Sale of Champions at the 2023 Miami County Fair.

Wiener dog races at the 2023 fair.

The 2023 Golden Anniversary Miami County couples, married for at least 50 years, gather for the Miami County Fair’s annual photo.

Arianna Vannus, daughter of Harry and Mary Vannus, of Pleasant Hill, left, and Kaden Merz, son of Jessica and Nathan Merz, of Bethel, were named the 2023 Female and Male Outstanding 4-Her of the Year on the first day of the 2023 Miami County Fair in the grandstands.

The nominees who were present for the 2023 Male and Female Outstanding 4-Her of the Year pose after the ceremony that was held on the first day of the 2023 Miami County Fair in the grandstands.

Lester and Lennett Francis, of Troy, left, and Fred and Rita Stall, of Piqua, tied for the couple who were married the longest at 68 years on Senior Day at the 2023 Miami County Fair.

4-H members show their cows at the 2023 Miami County Fair.

A horse show at the 2023 Miami County Fair.

A set of Brownies show off their ribbon at the 2023 Miami County Fair.

The Friday afternoon’s midway at the 2023 Miami County Fair.

The Veterans Elite Tribute Squad, VETS, raising the flag during the Presentation of Colors during Sunday’s Veteran’s ceremony at the 2023 Miami County Fair.

Tractor pull time at the 2023 Miami County Fair.

Families have fun going down the giant slide in burlap bags at the 2023 Miami County Fair.