Miami County corrections officer faces charges

Welbaum

By Mike Ullery

For Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY – A Miami County Corrections Officer is facing charges following his arrest last week.

Kenny Welbaum, 37, “has been placed on unpaid administrative leave,” said Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak. Welbaum was served with an arrest warrant and was incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail.

Ohio BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) is involved in the investigation. Specific charges being faced by Welbaum have not been made public.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.