Miami County Foundation opens search for executive director

PIQUA — Miami County Foundation has announced it is seeking candidates to fill the role of executive director.

Current executive director, Natalie Rohlfs, has accepted a promotional opportunity with five local Catholic churches as executive director of pastoral services. She will make the transition into the new role this summer.

“The foundation is grateful to Natalie for all she has done the past three and a half years to grow the impact of the organization and to serve the citizens of Miami County. We will wish her all the best in her new role,” said Board President Angela Lewis, in a press release from the Miami County Foundation. “The board of directors has opened the search for the next executive director to lead the foundation and to continue its motto of ‘people helping people.’ We know we will find a dynamic and passionate professional to serve the foundation and look forward to filling the role quickly to allow ample opportunity for the two directors to collaborate and train in advance of Natalie’s departure.”

Miami County Foundation was established nearly 40 years ago as a private foundation. It administers approximately $14 million in assets, and offers grant and scholarship programs for Miami County, Ohio. The executive director works with a board of directors, volunteer committee members and support staff. She or he will steward foundation assets and ensure their effective use within the community, while serving as the public representative and leader of the foundation for the organizations, students, donors and the audiences it serves.

The successful candidate will have demonstrated experience in development/advancement, foundation, non-profit management or communication work. Having positive, professional relationships within Miami County will be helpful for the role.

To be considered by the hiring committee, candidates should send a resume, cover letter and two professional references to [email protected]. A full job description for the executive director of Miami County Foundation can be found at www.miamicountyfoundation.org. Applicants will be reviewed on a rolling basis upon submission. Applications are accepted until May 21, 2024, or until a qualified candidate is found.

Miami County Foundation has awarded more than $10.2 million in funding since its inception to benefit local non-profit organizations, schools, classrooms and area communities through its grant funding, and has supported hundreds of local students’ educational paths through its endowed scholarships. Miami County Foundation was founded in 1985 by Richard E. Hunt to honor his wife, mother and children. Miami County Foundation effectively assists, encourages and promotes the health, education and welfare of the citizens of Miami County by soliciting, receiving and administrating assets exclusively for their charitable needs.