Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour is this Saturday

TROY — The 10th Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour, presented by the Miami County Master Gardener volunteers, is this Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests will enjoy touring six gardens located in Troy and Piqua. The theme is “A Garden Is Music To The Earth!” and live music of Mike Sedmak, guitarist, and the ensemble, Flutes Etcetera, will be featured at two of the gardens.

“Enjoy the opportunity to see different gardening styles including a whimsical outdoor gardening man yard,’ formal and casual gardens, a fairy garden, fountains, raised bed gardening, and a wide variety of annual and perennial flowers,” said a garden tour press release. “You’re sure to find some interesting plants and great ideas for your own gardens! There are also many “hardscape” decorations to view which adds a creative feature to each garden. Local vendors will be on site sharing their creative talents and offering items for sale.”

Tickets can now be purchased at seven convenient locations through this Friday at locations throughout Miami County. They include: Treasures on High, Covington; Bodega-next to Coldwater Café, Tipp City; Lisa’s Perennials, between Troy and Covington; GeNell’s, Piqua; Patterson’s Flowers, West Milton; Chaney’s Nursery, Troy; The Ohio State University Extension Office, 510 W. Water St., Suite 250, Troy; or from any Miami County Master Gardener volunteer.

Tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 the day of the tour. Children 10 and over must have a ticket.

For additional information, call the OSU Extension office at 937-440-3945.

“Check out our Facebook page: Miami County Master Gardeners Ohio. We look forward to seeing you at the Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour!” the release said.