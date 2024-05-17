Miami County players compete in district tennis

MASON — The Division I and II district tennis tournament was played Thursday at Mason Middle School.

DIVISION I

Troy’s Kyle Penny and Tippecanoe’s Alex Darner, Ty Hoover and Deacon Blake competed in singles.

Penny lost 6-1, 6-2 to Jonah Grismer of Bellbrook, Darner lost 6-1, 6-2 to Luke Edwards of Centerville, Hoover lost 6-1, 6-0 to Danie; Tonkai of Mason and Blake lost 6-0, 6-0 to Nick Meyers of Sycamore.

Troy’s Michael Burns and Kellan Nichols and Tippecanoe’s Nick Von Krosigk and Cam Davis and Grant Vonderheide and Roman List competed in doubles.

Nichols and Burns lost 6-1, 6-2 to Elliot Gailbreath and Vibhu Rola of Centerville, Von Krosigk and Davis lost 6-3, 6-0 to Nicholas Choo and Chase Klugo of Cincinnati Sycamore and Vonderheide and List lost 6-2, 6-2 to Connor Buckingham and Aron Dornhecker of Mason.

DIVISON II

Milton-Union had two doubles teams compete.

Levi Brumbaugh and Ben Iddings won their first match by forfeit over Sanjay Cherukuri and Daniel Sgro Plaut of Cincinnati Country Day.

“We were set to play our first match, but Cincinnati Country Day did not show up due to AP testing,” Milton-Union coach Kevin Brackman said. “So, we received a walkover due to forfeit.”

In their go-to state match, Brumbaugh and Iddings faced Gavin Isakov and Chinmay Machavaran of Seven Hills, losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

“We really came out firing in a back-amd-forth match,” Brackman said. “No one held serve in the first three games. It was back and forth, but we dropped the first set 6-4.”

The duo responded in the second set.

“The nerves settled in the second set and we really hit our stride,” Brackman said. “We had leads of 3-0, 4-1 and 5-2 and won 6-4. All the momentum was in our favor.”

The third set was a close one.

“Ben (Iddings) held serve to put us up 1-0,” Brackman said. “They made a push to go up 3-2, but we broke back to make it 3-3. From there, they found a way to finish long points and won 6-3.”

Also for Milton, Titus Copp and Braden Schauer lost to Adam Arebi and Leo Joffe of Cincinnati Country Day 6-4, 7-5.

“It was a good day,” Brackman said. “We have been in the match to go to state the last four years. We are inching closer though. It is something to keep us hones and work toward for next year.”