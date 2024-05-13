Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:58 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 5600 block of Rangeline Road in Union Township.

-9:55 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at U.S. Route 36 and Buckneck Road in Newberry Township.

-2:38 a.m.: traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and charged an impaired driver at Farrington Road and North County Road 25A in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-12:10 a.m.: traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested a female for suspicion of operating a vehicle at South State Route 202 and Studebaker Road in Bethel Township.

FRIDAY

-8:22 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft of a wallet from Big Mike’s Bike Park at 8561 South State Route 201 in Bethel Township.

-2:33 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at Silvers Welding at 4633 U.S. Route 36 in Washington Township.

-7:11 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 5400 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird and Charlotte Caldwell.