Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:34 p.m. theft. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle being stolen at the 9600 block of Casstown-Fletcher Road in Brown Township.

-9:52 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the Range Line Road and Fredrick-Garland Road intersection in Union Township.

-6:15 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a complaint of aggravated menacing at the Mark Knoop Complex in Concord Township. One male was arrested with threatening serious bodily harm.

-3:11 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the South County Road 25A and Dye Mill Road intersection in Concord Township.

-6:29 a.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 5300 block of West State Route 55 in Union Township.

TUESDAY

-2:00 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the 6500 block of Burr Oak-New Hope Road in Brown Township.

-1:40 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the 800 block of Hickory Lane in Concord Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.