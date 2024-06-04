Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:19 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a fraud complaint at Doll Layman Engineers Construction LTD on Gibson Drive in Bethel Township. The complaint said a check in the amount of $15,000 was stolen.

-2:18 p.m. theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a 2015 Dodge Durango being stolen from a driveway at the central block of Windmere Drive in Concord Township.

-12:43 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft at the 200 block of Carousel Drive in Concord Township.

-12:24 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a complaint of menacing at the 500 block of Wisteria Drive in Monroe Township.

-10:18 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a complaint of menacing at the 200 block of Elm Street in Bradford.

-5:28 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of motor vehicle theft at the 300 block of Countryside Drive in Concord Township.

SUNDAY

-9:38 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded and arrested a male for felonious assault at the 4600 block of west U.S. Route 36 in Washington Township.

-9:07 p.m.: drug offense. Deputies responded to a report of a drug offense at the corner of School Street and Columbia Street in Bradford.

SATURDAY

-8:15 p.m.: warrant. Deputies took a suspect into custody with an outstanding warrant for an alleged narcotics violation at Center Street in Casstown.

-2:24 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of mailbox theft at the 3300 block of State Route 721 in Union Township.

FRIDAY

-4:41 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 100 block of east Main Street in Fletcher.

-12:24 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at Edward Drive and Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township.

-11:26 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at North County Road 25A and the northbound 78 on-ramp in Washington Township.

-10:01 a.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to multiple complaints of criminal damage between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the 11000 block of Hall Road in Union Township.

-9:45 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at the south 200 block of Rangeline Road in Pleasant Hill.

-8:58 a.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to multiple complaints of criminal damage between the 4300 and 4800 blocks of Wright Road in Union Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.