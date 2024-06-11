Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-9:16 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 5700 block of Jay Road in Union Township.

-3:15 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of wire fraud at the 5000 block of Eastland Drive in Bethel Township. The reporting party said they had been scammed of $40,000 over the course of two years.

-10:38 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the First Brethren Church in Pleasant Hill. An unknown person was asking for amazon gift cards from multiple church goers for cancer patients.

-9:22 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Karns Road and Fredrick-Garland Road in West Milton.

SUNDAY

-11:19 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded and arrested one male juvenile for disorderly conduct, menacing and intimidation at the 7000 block of U.S. Route 40 in Bethel Township.

SATURDAY

-9:27 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft at the 2900 block of Troy-Urbana Road in Staunton Township.

-12:11 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 8200 block of Troy-Urbana Road in Lostcreek Township. The vehicle was later found in a field near the 6800-east block of Loy Road.

FRIDAY

-10:03 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft after dispute over home remodeling at the 500 block of Swailes Road in Concord Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.