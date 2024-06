Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-7:13 p.m.: domestic dispute. Deputies responded and took one male into custody after a domestic dispute at the A & R Reck mobile home park in Bethel Township.

-4:48 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of West state Route 55 and Rangeline Road in Union Township.

-11:04 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft at the A & R Reck mobile home park in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.