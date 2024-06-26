Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-5:14 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 10800 block of Covington-Bradford Road in Newberry Township.

TUESDAY

-9:58 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 1100 block of state Route 48 in Newton Township.

-9:06 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at West U.S. route 36 and Rangeline Road in Newberry Township.

-1:38 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Tipp-Cowlesville Road and South County Road 25A in Monroe Township.

-10:45 a.m.: warrant. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested a driver with multiple outstanding warrants at the intersection of West Main Street and North Kings Chapel Drive in Troy.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.