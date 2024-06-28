Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:15 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 9700 block of North state Route 48 in Newberry Township.

-6:19 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at the Dolphin Club of Troy at the 2300 block of state Route 718 in Concord Township.

-2:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at the Bethel Villages Offices at the 8700 block of South Second Street in Bethel Township.

-12:30 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Anna’s Closet in the 1400 block of South County Road 25A in Concord Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:03 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded and charged one male with criminal trespassing at the 1700 block of Knoop Road in Elizabeth Township.

-7:29 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Troy-Urbana Road and Deweese Road in Staunton Township.

-5:14 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 10800 block of Covington-Bradford Road in Newberry Township.

TUESDAY

-9:58 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 1100 block of state Route 48 in Newton Township.

-9:06 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at West U.S. route 36 and Rangeline Road in Newberry Township.

-1:38 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Tipp-Cowlesville Road and South County Road 25A in Monroe Township.

-10:45 a.m.: warrant. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested a driver with multiple outstanding warrants at the intersection of West Main Street and North Kings Chapel Drive in Troy.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.