Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-6:26 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage at the intersection of Flick Road and U.S. Route 40.

-11:40 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at Pattys IGA Market in Bradford. A juvenile was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-7:25 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of North Piqua-Lockington Road and North County Road 25A in Piqua. A pedestrian was struck by a passenger truck and transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

SATURDAY

-9:12 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a complaint of threats and arrested a female with an outstanding warrant at the 5500 block of Scarff Road in Bethel Township.

-8:05 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft of a generator and tools taken overnight at the Eldean Enterprise Campground in Concord Township.

FRIDAY

-6:49 p.m.: shots fired. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired and damage to residence at the 7300 block of Meadow Drive in Monroe Township.

-6:33 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 700 block of Shirl Road in Monroe Township.

-4:04 p.m.: operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI). Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle at the dead end of Norbert Drive. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on OVI suspicion.

-12:26 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 6600 block of Studebaker Road in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.