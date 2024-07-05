Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:08 p.m.: obstruction. Deputies responded to a pedestrian walking in the roadway and obstructing official business. Suspected narcotics were seized from the individual and sent for testing.

-2:08 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to investigate a possible assault t the Vault Tavern on County Road 25A. The investigation resulted in an arrest for assault and driving under a suspended license.

WEDNESDAY

-10:36 p.m.: crash/OVI. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Tipp Canal Road and Evanston Road in Monroe Township. The investigation of the crash resulted in an operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) arrest.

-7:13 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 400 block of School Street in Bradford.

-5:06 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 4400 block of Rangeline Road in Union Township.

-1:51 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a pole-saw being stolen at the 6100 block of Petzoldt Drive in Monroe Township.

-11:29 a.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 300 block of James Street in Bradford.

TUESDAY

-8:57 p.m.: warrant. Deputies found and arrested a male and female with active warrants at the 400 block of Second Street in Piqua.

-9:55 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the Smitty’s Cruise Thru on Kessler-Frederick Road in Frederick.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.