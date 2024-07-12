Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:41 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft at the 6300 block of Newberry Washington Road in Washington Township.

-5:29 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Smitty’s Cruise Thru on Kessler-Frederick Road in Frederick in Frederick.

-2:58 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of an assault at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center in Concord Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:01 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an attempted assault at the 4500 block of Rangeline Road in Newberry Township.

-2:30 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft from a motor vehicle at Miami East High School in Lost Creek Township.

TUESDAY

-2:38 p.m.: traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at West state Route 55 and Horseshoe Bend Road in Concord Township. The driver was found to have a warrant in another county and was arrested.

-8:46 a.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage at the First Baptist Church on Walnut Street in Bradford.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.