Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:18 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at East state Route 571 and South state Route 202 in Bethel Township.

-10:11 p.m.: fireworks violation. Deputies responded to a fireworks complaint at the 100 block of Smithfield Street in Bradford. One female was arrested for obstructing official business.

SATURDAY

-11:03 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 700 North block of Rangeline Road in Newton Township.

-10:21 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded and arrested a male for misdemeanor assault at the 7700 block of Bollinger Road in Lena.

-10:03 p.m.: attempted burglary. Deputies responded to an attempted burglary at the 3400 block of Lilac Lane in Monroe Township. One male was arrested and charged with attempted burglary and criminal damage.

-8:15 p.m.: warrant. Deputies responded and observed a male with an active warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Friend Street in Ludlow Falls. The male was arrested and taken into custody.

-2:58 p.m.: domestic violence. Deputies responded and arrested one male for domestic violence at the 6300 block of North Free Road in Springcreek Township.

-1:42 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a complaint of assault at the 2500 block of Piqua-Troy Road in Staunton Township.

-9:17 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the 6900 block of Troy-Sidney Road in Springcreek Township.

-1:26 a.m.: domestic dispute. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the 9100 block of Bellefontaine Road in Bethel Township. After investigating a male and female were taken into custody for aggravated menacing and assault.

FRIDAY

-9:33 p.m.: traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Gibson Drive and state Route 202 in Bethel Township. The driver was cited for a suspended license for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

Compiled by Eamon Baird.