Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:24 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded and charged one male with assault at the Miami County Safety Building at 201 W. Main St. in Troy.

-4:20 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the 8400 block of Covington-Gettysburg Road in West Covington.

-3:59 p.m.: traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and took one driver into custody for an active warrant at the intersection of North County Road 25A and Harrison Street in Concord Township.

-12:29 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of identity theft at the 5700 block of state Route 718 in Newton Township.

-5:00 a.m: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of aggravated menacing at the Eastland Drive and New Carlisle Road in Bethel Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:19 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Fenner Road and Forest Hill Road in Concord Township.

-9:01 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 1300 block of Wilson Road in Concord Township.

-3:28 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 1700 block of Peters Road in Concord Township.

-1:45 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 6100 block of Rakestraw Road in Newberry Township.

-12:47 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of felony assault at a rest area at the 81 South exit of Interstate 75 in Springcreek Township.

-12:34 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft of a safe and a rifle from the 6800 block of Hill Road in Newberry Township.

TUESDAY

-10:03 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of West state Route 571 and Peters Road in Monroe Township.

-7:20 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 900 block of Children’s Home Road in Elizabeth Township.

-5:38 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 4400 block of West state Route 41 in Concord Township.

-4:08 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 10800 block of West state Route 185 in Newberry Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.