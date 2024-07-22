Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:01 a.m.: traffic offense. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of West state Route 185 and Fink Road in Newberry Township. After investigating the driver was arrested with an outstanding warrant from another county.

SUNDAY

-1:20 p.m.: attempted burglary. Deputies responded to a report of an attempted burglary at the 9000 block of Greenville Falls Road in Newberry Township.

SATURDAY

-11:59 p.m.: traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Piqua-Troy Road and Polecat Road in Staunton Township. Deputies charged a female with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

-3:16 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft of multiple credit cards from a vehicle parked by Newton High School in Pleasant Hill.

-11:54 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Buckneck Road and U.S. Route 36 in Newberry Township.

FRIDAY

-5:52 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the Burton’s Used Cars in Concord Township.

-1:14 p.m.: DUI. Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash at the 3600 block of Piqua-Troy Road in Staunton Township. After further investigation deputies charged one female with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

-12:23 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of state Route 589 and Peterson Road in Fredrick Township.

-12:18 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft from the 4200 block of Kessler-Fredrick Road in Union Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.