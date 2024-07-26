Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-5:06 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 7500 block of Fenner Road in Newton Township.

-4:48 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft at the Paris Court Trailer Park in Springcreek Township.

TUESDAY

-11:46 p.m.: traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested a male for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) at the 78 North on Ramp on Interstate 75 in Concord Township.

-11:01 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 900 block of Snodgrass Road in Springcreek Township. A female was taken into custody under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI).

-8:55 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at the 500 block of North Main Street in Pleasant Hill.

-3:05 p.m.: felonious assault. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired and incarcerated one male for felonious assault at the 7200 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township.

-10:48 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct and trespassing at the Chevrolet of Troy on Market Street in Concord Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.