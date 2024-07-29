Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:22 p.m.: warrant. Deputies located a male with a warrant for felony assault and arrested him at the 800 block of Fountain Street in Troy.

-9:54 a.m.: CPO violation. Deputies responded and arrested a male for violation of a protection order at the 1100 block of Market Street in Concord Township.

SATURDAY

-6:36 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 5800 block of Myers Road in Newton Township.

-2:31 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 11300 block of Panther Creek Road in Newton Township.

-12:11 a.m.: DUI. Deputies responded to a report of reckless driving at the intersection of West state Route 571 and Kessler-Fredrick Road. The driver was located and arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

FRIDAY

-9:22 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the corner of state Route 201 and Singer Road in Bethel Township.

-1:29 p.m.: warrant. Deputies located and arrested Aaron Mayes, who had an outstanding statewide warrant.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.