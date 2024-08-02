Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:03 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of state Route 721 and Jones Road in Newton Township.

-4:40 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash on state Route 202 in Staunton Township.

-2:30 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 200 West block of Oakwood Avenue in Bradford.

-4:56 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies observed suspicious vehicles and pursued them to the I-75 in Tipp City. It was later determined that one of the vehicles, a White Nissan Altima was stolen from a residence in Tipp City.

TUESDAY

-4:50 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Peters Road and state Route 571 in Monroe Township.

-3:58 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 2000 block of Ross Road in Bethel Township.

-1:32 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the 10400 block of Fredrick-Garland Road in Union Township.

-11:56 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of identity theft and fraud at the 2700 block of Piqua-Troy Road in Staunton Township.

