Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-10:20 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 3900 block of West state Route 41 in Concord Township.

-3:15 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 8000 block of Penny Road in Newton Township.

-2:12 a.m.: DUI. Deputies assisted a motorist at the 8900 block of state Route 201 in Bethel Township. There they discovered and arrested a driver for driving under the influence (DUI).

SATURDAY

-2:06 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the 2900 block of Hickory Wood Drive in Concord Township.

-8:16 a.m.: hit-and run crash. Deputies responded to a report of a possible hit-and-run crash after a mailbox was struck at the 5400 block of state Route 202 in Bethel Township.

FRIDAY

-6:15 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the 800 block of Peterson Road in Piqua.

-5:04 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at 9 South Church St. in Pleasant Hill.

-3:43 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded and arrested one female for misdemeanor assault at the Job and Family Services on County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-2:06 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage at the Best Storage facility located at State Route 201 in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.