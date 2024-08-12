Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-10:39 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at West state Route 571 and Nashville Road in Union Township.

SATURDAY

-11:32 p.m.: traffic offense. Deputies responded to a complaint and issued a citation for fictitious registration and driving without a license outside the Gerry’s Auto Sales and Service in Concord Township.

-4:09 a.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a disturbance and charged one male with criminal damage at Big Mike’s BP on state Route 201 in Bethel Township.

FRIDAY

-9:56 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 4500 block of West Demming Road in Washington Township.

-9:34 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 5500 block of Scarff Road in Bethel Township.

-4:43 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of South County Road 25A and West Monroe-Concord Road in Monroe Township.

-1:50 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Eldean Road and West state Route 41 in Concord Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.