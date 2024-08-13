Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-9:35 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of an attempted theft at the 2500 block of Fiesta Drive in Concord Township.

-9:18 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of and attempted theft at the 100 block of Windmere Drive in Concord Township.

SUNDAY

-10:39 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at West state Route 571 and Nashville Road in Union Township.

SATURDAY

-11:32 p.m.: traffic offense. Deputies responded to a complaint and issued a citation for fictitious registration and driving without a license outside the Gerry’s Auto Sales and Service in Concord Township.

-4:09 a.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a disturbance and charged one male with criminal damage at Big Mike’s BP on state Route 201 in Bethel Township.

FRIDAY

-9:56 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 4500 block of West Demming Road in Washington Township.

-9:34 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 5500 block of Scarff Road in Bethel Township.

-4:43 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of South County Road 25A and West Monroe-Concord Road in Monroe Township.

-1:50 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Eldean Road and West state Route 41 in Concord Township.

THURSDAY

-9:00 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 7800 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township.

-6:08 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 3900 block of West state Route 41 in Concord Township.

-2:27 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 2900 block of East Rusk Road in Staunton Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:55 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft of a trailer at the 5500 block of Ross Road in Bethel Township.

-8:28 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft of an item from a vehicle at the 200 block of Friend Street in Ludlow Falls.

TUESDAY

-11:39 p.m.: traffic offense. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and cited a driver for operating a vehicle without a valid license and without headlights.

-8:57 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft of equipment from the Piqua City Dump.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.