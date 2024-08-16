Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:35 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a complaint of menacing at the 400 block of Horse Trail Way in Concord Township.

-7:00 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the corner of state Route 201 and Springer Road in Bethel Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:30 p.m.: warrant. Deputies responded to a reference of a male with a warrant at the central block of Hauenstein Court in Troy. The male was taken into custody without incident.

TUESDAY

-2:12 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the Dorset McKaig roundabout in Troy.

-10:33 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the 5700 block of Rudy Road in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.